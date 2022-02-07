Lucifer: A Mistake Producers Thought Fans Would Never Comment On

Lucifer stands out from the rest of the known series because only 6 somewhat bumpy broadcast seasons, first on Fox (2016-18) and then on Netflix (2019-2021), were enough to position it as one of the most interesting productions that he knew how to mix with great success the urban fantasy genre, with police and comedy with some touches of the musical. So much so, that it still arouses the interest of the public despite having ended in September of last year with no hope of its return.

One of the biggest anecdotes that Lucifer presented is that his path to success was not easy. Its notoriety began after its cancellation after three seasons on the Fox network, based on low ratings and the amazing international popularity it gained when it was rescued for two more installments by the Netflix platform; which brought with it an avalanche of praise and criticism of various kinds.

Although the adventures of Lucifer Morningstar played by Tom Ellis are still very popular, it is also a fact that the series faced some questions about its original story inspired by the comic series The Sandman, taking into account that the main character was the Devil. , accompanied by other very peculiar characters representing sacred religious figures, including God himself.

Like any version of a famous original story, it is quite common for various creative decisions to change the narrative arcs of some characters in an attempt to make the staging more attractive to viewers, a resource that is sometimes not accepted by everyone. This is the case of the character of Amenadiel, who in theory should be the strongest angel of all time. However, that’s not what fans saw in season 5 of the series.

Portrayed by actor DB Woodside, at the end of the first part of the fifth installment Lucifer’s audience witnessed Michael (played by Tom Ellis in a dual role) and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) face off against Lucifer and Amenadiel. As the latter fights Michael, they both seem to have the same strength, when in fact they weren’t supposed to.

This specific moment of the television story caught the attention of the fans since it was assumed that in a confrontation between equals Amenadiel should easily be the winner, like Lucifer himself. The background of the intense action sequence did not go unnoticed and was questioned by some fans of the show as a creative error that could have been handled in another way to achieve the same end.

It is very likely that it was included in the narrative with the purpose of generating tension in the viewers. The only possible explanation came from his own followers, arguing that the self-realization process of the angels on earth, with the passage of time, develops their humanity, which is why their powers could have been weakened.