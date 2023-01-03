It is reported that Lucien Lavisconte claims to be the next James Bond.

Daniel Craig said goodbye to the character in the movie “No Time to Die” in 2021, and since then there have been rumors about who will play the famous British spy. Lavisconte is the last star to receive this role.

They say that the “Emily in Paris” actor “meets all the requirements” that movie studio bosses are looking for in their new 007 agent. Indeed, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is said to be “very passionate” about Lavisconte. Although with that said, it seems that some of the previous career options for an actor may prove to be a problem for Hollywood crime bosses.

“Lucien meets all the requirements,” a source told The Mail On Sunday. “He’s a super talented actor, very handsome and has won a lot of new fans over the last 18 months since he joined Emily in Paris.”

“The public relations bosses are already saying how you can see him in a 007 tuxedo, how dapper and suitable for this role he will look.”

The source added: “But there is a stumbling block, and that’s Big Brother. Lucien appeared in the series at a time when his acting career was not as high-profile as it is now, but then he was very popular, and now he has a fan base dating back several generations. This is the dream of Barbara, who is very passionate about him.”

Lavisconte is the latest name associated with the cult spy franchise. However, he faces stiff competition for the role. Recently, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Henry Cavill were two stars who were considered bookmakers’ favorites for the role of the next Bond.

William Hill recently cast Taylor-Johnson and Cavill with 2-1 odds as Daniel Craig’s successor, which came after the latter was eliminated from the Superman role. It was previously rumored that Taylor-Johnson was the front-runner after he reportedly impressed producer Barbara Broccoli during a secret audition.