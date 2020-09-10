Lucie reveals a cute photo of her daughter!

From there, his notoriety soared. Since then, she has more than 6,000 followers on her Instagram account. But since then, the young woman has found true love! And that is the former Valenciennes goalkeeper Jérôme Prior. For his part, Emeric also fell in love with a woman.

All’s well That ends well. In any case, Lucie is a long way from the adventure in L’amour est dans le meadow. The young woman even became a mother last January! So a little girl was born. And her name is Swan!

LUCIE, FAR FROM HER ADVENTURE IN LOVE IS IN THE PREMISES

And there mom did not hesitate to show her pregnancy to share with her fans. In any case, she seems happier than ever. She recently shared a snapshot of her little girl whom she calls “my cat”. A little angelic face.

And the little girl is growing very fast. She is starting to have little hair, so much so that her mom is starting to style her. In any case, even if Lucie is not done with Emeric, she will still have found love thanks to Love is in the meadow.

So a great story for the parrot fan! In fact, she always shows on her networks her passion for these birds which made her special in Love is in the meadow! Like what Lucie was far from pretending.



