Lucid Air will surpass Tesla with its range

Lucid Motors delayed the production of the Lucid Air model due to some problems. Introduced in the live broadcast on Wednesday, Lucid Air managed to attract many people with its features and price.

Lucid Air price and features will be talked about a lot

The four-wheel-drive Lucid Air model built on the Lucid Electric Advanced Platform (LEAP) comes with 2 electric motors that can produce 1,080 horsepower. The model, which has an air suspension system to reduce road vibrations, also includes a driving support system that uses 32 separate sensors including optical, radar, ultrasonic and LIDAR sensors.

The driving support system called DreamDrive offers level 2 and 3 semi-autonomous driving. Thanks to its powerful engines, the model has a 0-100 acceleration time of 2.5 seconds, and its final speed is 350 km / h.

With a battery capacity of 113 kW, the model offers a range of approximately 832 km thanks to its advanced power management. Considering that the Tesla Model S Long Range Plus model with a 100 kW battery offers only 646 km range, it will be better understood how advanced the power management system is.

Lucid Air, which is also the model with the fastest charging system, gains approximately 32 km of range every minute thanks to its unique 900 V electrical architecture.

It has been announced that the Lucid Air Dream version of the model, which will appear in 4 different versions: Lucid Air, Lucid Air Dream, Lucid Air Touring and Lucid Air Grand Touring, will be available for sale.

The model, which will be sold with a price tag of $ 80,000, seems to be preferred by many users.



