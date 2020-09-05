Lucid Air beats Tesla and is the fastest electric car

In less than a decade, Lucid Motors went from a factory to produce electric batteries to the manufacturer of the fastest electric vehicle on the planet, covering 400 meters in 9.9 seconds. This makes it faster than the Tesla Model S Performance (400 meters in 10.4 seconds) and as fast as Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder, Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport and McLaren 720S combustion engines – all costing more than $ 1 million.

The so-called “drag races” or “dragons”, in which the time to cover the 400 meters (a quarter mile) is measured, is like a hundred meters sprint in athletics: the goal is to achieve times below ten seconds. In its most “poisoned” specification, the Lucid Air runs on a double engine with 1,080 horsepower and four-wheel drive.

According to the company, the tram takes less than 2.5 seconds to reach 100 km / h, with two electric drive units, one front and one rear, each with 650 hp of power.

More speed and autonomy than a Tesla

Last month, Lucid announced that its 113 kWh battery pack can guarantee a range of 832 km – 630 km is the longest distance the Tesla Model S P100D can reach with a charge.

The company, founded in 2007, is investing heavily in luxury electric cars. For that, it counts on the money of its majority partner (67%), the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, which has total assets estimated at US $ 382 billion. In its portfolio are approximately 200 investments – including Lucid Motors.

The official launch of Lucid Air takes place, with live streaming, on the next 9th, at 8pm (Brasília time).



