Lucid; 400 thousand electric cars target per year

The new factory of Lucid Motors in Arizona is ready to start the production of electric vehicles of the brand, projecting the delivery of 400 thousand vehicles a year – a giant leap for the automaker, which, ten years ago, sold electric batteries and, today, makes the Tesla Model S eat dust in speed tests.

“The Lucid AMP-1 production unit began to be erected in a 590-acre area in Casa Grande, Arizona, on December 2, 2019. Completed now, it is the first specially built electric vehicle plant in North America. We are commissioning equipment compatible with the Lucid manufacturing system to start producing Lucid Air in just a few months, ”said the automaker’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson.

Lucid also announced plans to expand its production lines: “AMP-1 has the capacity to supply up to 30 thousand units per year, reaching a final manufacturing capacity of up to 400 thousand vehicles per year. We will start production with the Lucid Air Dream Edition, which will hit the market in late 2021, followed by the Grand Touring and Touring models and, finally, Air Pure – this one, launched in early 2022 ”.

More EVs

The news that Lucid will start production of the Air sedan has arrived in good time, after two delays due to financing problems and an increase in demand for electric cars.

In August, the automaker showed what it came by announcing that its 113 kWh battery pack guarantees a range of up to 832 km – 630 km is the longest distance a Tesla model (the Model S P100D) can reach with a load.

The company, founded in 2007, now has a majority shareholder in the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, with total assets estimated at US $ 382 billion (expected to reach US $ 400 billion by the end of the year) . In its portfolio are approximately 200 investments – including Lucid Motors.



