Lucas Leiva Criticizes “Irresponsible” Journalist For Retirement Statements

Although Lucas Leiva’s future as a player remains uncertain after discovering a heart problem, he has responded to claims that he was forced to resign.

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas has been suspended from pre-season training with Brazilian club Gremio after he was found to have a heartbeat anomaly.

The 35-year-old footballer has not yet returned to the ranks, as he is undergoing examination and treatment, but it is not yet known whether he needs to retire.

However, this did not prevent Brazilian journalist Marco Souza, writing for GZH Esportes, from stating that Lucas is “considering announcing his retirement,” since he is unlikely to have “continued clinical conditions.”

This is categorically denied by Lucas, who on Tuesday said on Twitter that he “still doesn’t know” what will happen and called Souza “irresponsible.”

“I do not know what makes a journalist so eager to “tell the news.” Suddenly looking for credibility in the market or morale in the company?” he texted.

Não sei o que leva um jornalista a ter tanta ânsia em "dar um furo". De repente busque credibilidade no mercado ou moral na empresa. Afirmar que vou me aposentar nas próximas semanas é uma IRRESPONSABILIDADE sem tamanho… pic.twitter.com/gOVlh1dq5b — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) December 20, 2022

“To say that I will retire in the next few weeks is irresponsible. It is better to ask me about my desire than to look for it in other sources.

“My son called me in shock from the “information”. Would you like that?

“These days, everything came to my mind! You have no idea what it’s like to change your routine so suddenly…

“What will become of my future? I still don’t know.

“My will is to continue to help the club that I love, if it is impossible, I will be the first to inform my family, friends and Gremio fans about it.

“For now, I only ask for respect! Thank you.”