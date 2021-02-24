Luca: new Pixar animation gets unpublished official art

This Thursday (25th), Disney and Pixar will release the trailer for their next animation, Luca, but, this morning (24th), they decided to bring to the public an unpublished official image of the feature film with a premiere scheduled for June 17th. 2021 – and you check it out here.

“I was born in Genoa [northwestern Italy] and spent my summers on the beaches,” said Enrico Casarosa, director of the launch, in an interview with Empire earlier this year. “I met my best friend when I was 11. He was very shy and I met this troublemaker boy who had a completely different life. I wanted to do something about this kind of friendship that helps us grow.”

In Luca, a boy and his friend are the center of the narrative, both mysterious sea creatures perfectly “normal” out of the water. “Therefore, in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian coast, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca”, adds the executive. See the material published below.

“Deeply” personal history

Still according to Casarosa, Luca will mix elements of his career with The Little Mermaid and the works of Hayao Miyazaki. As information about the plot suggests, the protagonists’ lives begin to change when they make friends with a young woman on the surface.

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it takes place on the Italian Riviera, where I grew up, but because at the center of creation is a celebration of friendship”, points out Enrico. “Childhood friendships often define the course of who we want to be, and it is these bonds that are at the center of our history in Luca”, he concludes.