Luanne de Lesseps reveals who she needs in the series “Legacy of RHONY”

The former star of the series “The Real Housewives of New York” Luann de Lesseps spoke about who she would like to see in the series “legacy”. After the 13th season, RHONY Bravo announced that they were suspending the show indefinitely. Although RHONY was one of the most popular “Real Housewives” franchises, season 13 was met with low ratings and disappointed viewers. Many felt that the new cast, Ebony K. Williams, was too “preacher” and paid too much attention to racial issues. RHONY fans are also tired of Ramona Singer’s ignorance and wondrous attitude.

Bravo producer Andy Cohen has announced that they will do a full reboot of RHONY and involve unknown persons. As fans wondered what would happen to the original cast, especially those who have been around for many years, Andy announced that they would be filming a spin-off series starring RHONY fans’ favorite. Ever since he announced the RHONY shake-up in March, housewives have been wondering what the future holds for them. Andy kept quiet about the legacy of the show, sharing that Bravo is now focused on casting the reboot series.

In a recent Theepisode, Luann stated that she could not imagine the series without her, and told with whom she would like to play together. She shared: “I think Aviva [Drescher] will be great to come back. She is married, she has a family, she has children. I mean, I think it would add a good dynamic.” Luann also mentioned Kristen Thackman, who starred in seasons 6 and 7 of RHONY and, according to fans, was one of the most underrated housewives. Jill Zarin, who was RHONY OG, was also on Luann’s list, along with Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon and Tinsley Mortimer.

When David asked how Luann would feel if Heather Thomson and Carol Radziwill were involved in a traditional show, the Countess cheekily replied: “Well, I wouldn’t be thrilled.” Heather debuted in season 5 of RHONY and left after season 7. She returned as a guest in later seasons, but criticized RHONY for being fake and fictional storylines. Carol also burned bridges with Bravo when she publicly fell out with Andy Cohen after leaving the show before season 12.

While Luann is waiting for news about the show’s legacy, she and Sonya Morgan are currently working on a possible reality show on the theme of “The Simple Life,” in which the two of them live in Middle America. Although nothing has been confirmed, viewers already like the idea and are asking for it to move forward. Until then, both Luann and Sonya are busy with their cabaret shows, which have received rave reviews from fans of The Real Housewives of New York.