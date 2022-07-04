LPBW: Why Matt will never have a Real Relationship with Zach Again

For years, fans of Little People and Big World have watched Zach and Matt Roloff work on a farm, but now the duo’s relationship may not be fixed. Father and son are currently feuding over the inability to come to an agreement on the sale of Roloff Farm. Now fans are worried that the two will continue to ignore each other.

For many years, Zach was one of the main characters of the TV series “Little People, Big World”, as was his father Matt. The TLC series became an instant hit in 2006, as it detailed how people with dwarfism navigate the world around them. As the audience learned, the Roloffs owned a large plot of land in Oregon, one of the main attractions of which was their pumpkin patch. Since then, the farm has also turned into a wedding venue and brought a lot of income to the family. Over the years, Matt, whom many fans can’t stand, has talked about how he wanted to keep the land in the family, hoping that his two eldest sons would want to own it someday.

Related: Why Little People, Zach Roloff from the Big World is known as the “hand man”

Fans of Little People, Big World found out that Matt’s hopes of saving the farm went to pieces after the meeting with Zach went completely wrong. Zach always seemed interested in the farm, but negotiations broke down when Matt wanted more money than his son thought. Naturally, the spouses also intervened in the case, leaving them no choice but to terminate the agreement. Unfortunately, it now looks like Zack and Matt’s relationship is beyond repair, especially after Zack revealed that he’s not really in touch with Matt anymore. The relationship is still strained, and it didn’t help that Zach moved his family an hour away to Battlefield, Washington.

Family strife is at an all-time high, and fans believe that the feud can last for years. Matt has always been known for his stubbornness, so it’s not surprising that the family came to nothing in negotiations about the farm. TLC viewers often saw Matt ignoring Amy Roloff’s opinion and sticking to his own ideas. It’s not so implausible to think that Zach got tired of his father’s mind games and finally realized that he could walk away from their toxic relationship.

As the new season of “Little People, Big World” progresses, fans can see that the father and son duo are very uncomfortable with each other. The relationship will need a lot of work on both sides, and right now it doesn’t look like the 32-year-old is interested in reconciliation. Zach is focused on his growing family and hopes not to follow in his father’s footsteps.