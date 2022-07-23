LPBW: Why fans are worried about Audrey Roloff’s health after a recent post

Viewers of Little People, Big World are concerned about the recent appearance of Audrey Roloff, noting that she looks bad. The mother of three lit a candle at both ends, trying to be a parent and keep up with her career as a social media influencer. Subscribers believe that she should be engaged in raising children, and not try to sell goods more expensive.

Audrey, who is often accused of feeling superior to other people, has been attacked by fans for many years. She first came on stage when she married Jeremy Roloff on the family farm. The couple seemed happy enough, but fans could tell that Audrey wanted to make the most of her newfound fame. After only a few appearances on the show “Little People, Big World,” she and her husband left the show in 2018, saying they wanted more privacy. Fans found her reasoning hypocritical, as she constantly posts messages on her social media account.

Audrey recently modestly boasted about a new summer hut for herself and Jeremy in her Instagram story. Followers immediately noted that the mother of three children does not look the best. Many turned to the Reddit thread created by Pumpkin-Adept to compare notes and pointed out that her false eyelashes were sparse and that she looked haggard. One of the participants in the thread wrote that if Audrey is going to insist on using false eyelashes, then “she should apply them correctly.” While another troll remarked, “She looks like a baked potato.”

Viewers of “Little People, Big World” became increasingly concerned, wondering if something was wrong with Audrey, as they shared that in the video she was not behaving as usual. It was clear to many that the mother of three children did not look so healthy, or maybe she was just exhausted. While some believe she may have used a filter, it was hard for fans to ignore the fact that Audrey looked thinner than usual. In the middle of the video, viewers noticed that Audrey had a squint during a conversation.

Audrey has been in the spotlight of Little People, Big World fans lately, as she tried to hush up her problems with Tori Roloff. Audrey said that she and her husband don’t see Zach and Tori often because of the distance. Followers felt that Audrey was making up a lie, because families live with a difference of only four minutes. Jeremy recently bought a new farmhouse just eight minutes from Roloff Farms. Is it possible that Audrey’s lies are catching up with her and making her very tired? Fans hope to deal with her possible health problems in the near future.