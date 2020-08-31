Low Price Prediction for Yearn Finance (YFI) from CEO

While Yearn Finance (YFI) has crossed the $ 30,000 threshold, investors are wondering if the YFI price will continue to rise. BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes responds positively to this question and provides a record price prediction for YFI. The famous CEO states that the YFI price can go up to $ 100,000 at some point.

Yearn Finance currently has a market value of 940 million dollars and a price of 30 thousand dollars. The fact that the YFI price is so high despite this relatively low market value can be explained by the small number of YFI supplies. There are only 29,963 YFI coins for the 18.4 million Bitcoin supply in circulation. This makes Yearn Finance much more valuable despite having a much smaller market.

BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes Yearn Finance; YFI thinks the market will continue to grow over time. Hayes, who is seen as a controversial name due to his cryptocurrency predictions, says that YFI could go up to $ 100,000 by making an outrageous price forecast for YFI.

How High Will It Rise?

Yearn Finance (YFI), a decentralized finance (DeFi) project, has drawn an incredible graph in the last 1 month. While the total value of the DeFi market reached the $ 8 billion threshold, an 85% increase throughout the month, the Yearn Finance price also started to rise rapidly. YFI, which had no value until 1 month ago; currently trading at 30 thousand dollars.

Yearn Finance rose up to $ 37K over the weekend (it saw $ 39K on exchanges like OKEx), setting a new record in the cryptocurrency industry. YFI, which broke Bitcoin’s record in December 2017; it gained immense popularity just by breaking this record. Although Yearn Finance has already drawn an incredible chart, it should be reminded that this is still a new crypto currency.



