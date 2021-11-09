Low-budget Dragon Ball: He disguises himself as Majin Buu with a rather curious object

One of the most remembered villains

One of the scariest and most powerful villains Goku faced in all of Dragon Ball was Majin Buu. Despite his small size and somewhat childish appearance, this being narrowly ends all life in the universe, were it not for the efforts of all Z Warriors.



Of course, being one of the most recognized characters in Dragon Ball, it is not uncommon to see him represented in various fanarts and cosplays that celebrate his villainy. However, in all these years, we never thought we saw one so creative, with such a low budget and with something so unorthodox.

Dragon Ball’s Majin Buu comes to life with hilarious cosplay

If you spend a lot of time on social media, chances are you’ve seen some of Lowcostcosplay’s low-budget costumes before. This artist manages to characterize himself as various characters of popular culture with very easy to get objects and a lot of creativity.

With one of his most recent cosplays, he decided to pay tribute to Dragon Ball and the villain Majin Buu, only with his peculiar style. To achieve the pink hue and antenna, Lowcostcosplay decided to use the most obvious object: a condom. Here we leave it for you, so you can see for yourself.



His Dragon Ball character costume is quite curious and somewhat shocking, but we cannot deny that he earns too many points in the creativity section. The comments of his post on his Instagram are full of incredulous people who at the same time celebrate his ingenuity.

Dragon Ball is not the only anime that has passed through the hands of Lowcostcosplay. A quick visit to his feed shows us that he has made cosplay inspired by One Piece and even Tokyo Revengers. We have to keep an eye out for what strange object he will make his next costume with.