Lovesick Girls at the BLACKPINK Jimmy Kimmel Show

BLACKPINK had a spectacular night with a new performance by “Lovesick Girls” for the Jimmy Kimmel show. YG’s K-pop group continues to promote their comeback with “The Album”, the girls have made several appearances on music shows, interviews and more to talk about their new album, last night, they had an appearance on one of the shows best known nightspots, “The Tonight Show” and sang their new song.

Through the ABC channel, BLACKPINK had a new presentation to promote their single “Lovesick Girls” on Jimmy Kimmel’s The Tonigh Show, the presenter also interviewed them about some achievements in their career, as well as the popularity they have reached. in United States.

During the performance, the girls surprised BLINK with elegant and feminine outfits that consisted of dresses, skirts and shorts, highlighting a checkered design in gray tones in each one, they also had a great scenography that recreated the set of the original MV illuminated with neon lights, her dancers also joined in the choreography.

BLACKPINK SURPRISES ON TONIGHT SHOW

Before their presentation, Kimmy Kimmel questioned them about their presentation at Coachella 2019, as it is one of the most important festivals in the country and they were the first K-pop artists to be part of the line up, he also questioned them about the artists who have been able to know thanks to its popularity, even if they listened to Cardi B’s new hit, “WAP”, a song that has gone viral on social media.

During “Lovesick Girls,” the BLINKS shared different photos and clips on social media, praising the girls’ talents and the looks they wore for the show. The members also thanked the host for the invitation, who joked about never having experienced an online interview, especially with a Korean artist, but due to the pandemic it is the new format for the shows.

They also talked about “The Album” and recalled their past at school, Jimmy Kimmel was curious about the subjects the girls took, because he believes that from students they take classes related to performance.

BLACKPINK’s popularity increases with each release, Lisa was named an ambassador for MAC, one of the largest beauty brands globally.



