Lovely detail about Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.

It’s no secret that Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. are super close in real life! But did you know this little detail about their relationship?

As we know, Chris Evans is very good friends with Robert Downey Jr. in real life. In addition to rubbing shoulders with him on film sets, the interpreter of Captain America has built a great bond with his playing partner. He can also count on his support and kindness. You may not know it, but the 39-year-old almost never put on the Steve Rogers costume. Despite Marvel’s enticing proposal, the comedian was not sure he wanted to embark on this new adventure. He has also refused twice. But that was without counting the little help from his co-star.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March 2019, Chris Evans revealed that Robert Downey Jr. called him to convince him to join the MCU. After having discussed at length with his accomplice on the screen, the actor finally said yes to play Captain America in the cinema. A pretty anecdote that will not fail to delight unconditional fans of the Marvel universe.




