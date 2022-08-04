Lovecraft-Inspired Sherlock Holmes: Awakened Hints of Cthulhu

Shortly after the news that work on the remake of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is in production, developer Frogwares has released a brand new trailer. While the video sheds a bit of light on what players can expect, it also reveals that the Lovecraft-inspired title will apparently feature one of the author’s most famous characters in Cthulhu.

No wonder Frogwares is going to Sherlock Holmes’ well again. After all, the company didn’t even allow Russian troops to invade its home country in Ukraine to prevent it from releasing a port of the Nintendo Switch Sherlock Holmes.: The Devil’s Daughter. At the moment, the company is well known as a company that deals with a version of the famous detective for video games. Now, after the initial announcement that the company is working on a remake, a new video shows Frogwares working on a game that was first seen more than 15 years ago.

A brand new trailer for the movie “Sherlock Homes: Awakened” shows a rather creepy atmosphere in which Holmes and his ubiquitous buddy Dr. Watson travel, while they are apparently being pursued by unnamed people with deadly intentions. As the video continues, it seems that the duo manages to elude their enemies, although it could simply be because the detective and his partner stumbled upon something darker and more evil.

As the trailer progresses, the main pursuer, who also wears a sheriff’s badge, watches the couple swim away into open water and comments that they will die soon. A Lovecraft crossover also appears here, when the camera moves down under the boat in which Holmes and Watson are, when a dark figure with tentacles begins to approach them from the depths. As the huge figure continues to rise, the voiceover utters a famous line from “The Call of Cthulhu”, saying: “Do not resist his calling, because he will put an end to this world of dreams.”

There is some sense in why this will be the next entry in the long-running Frogwares series, since Lovecraft horror has become more often included in video games over the past few years. The period of time in which the famous detective existed turned out to be the same period in which, as a rule, Lovecraft’s works took place.

There are, of course, some questions about the studio’s latest work with Sherlock Holmes. At the very least, it will be interesting to see how much the remake is devoted to the original and how it differs from the first game.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened will be released on PS4 and PS5 sometime in 2023.