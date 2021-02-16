Lovecraft Country: Season 2 is still considered on HBO

Casey Bloys, executive director of content at HBO, recently confirmed to the Deadline portal that the second season of Lovecraft Country is still being considered by the channel. With the success of the production, launched in 2020, many believed that it would be renewed automatically, but that is not what happened.

Headed by filmmakers J.J.Abrams and Jordan Peele, the series’ first season was highly praised by specialist critics for effectively tackling the dark horrors of monsters created by writer H.P. Lovecraft in the past in contrast to the terrifying history of racism in America.

It is also worth noting that the project was based directly on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff and the cast was attended by Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Michael K. Williams, Wunmi Mosaku and Abbey Lee Kershaw.

Lovecraft Country: understand why the series has not yet been renewed on HBO

According to Casey Bloys, showrunner Misha Green, along with a small portion of the team of writers, are working on a possible continuation of Lovecraft Country, even though there is no confirmation of renewal for Season 2 so far.

However, he revealed the reasons why this has not happened yet. “Misha had a book in mind to continue with the series scripts,” he said during the interview with Deadline.

Bloys added that Misha Green and her team of writers wanted more creative freedom to compose the series’ narratives, without having to resort to a new novel.

“We all want to make sure that she has a good story to tell. And with her team, she is working on those ideas for now. I’m very hopeful, so we’re giving them time to work, ”she added.