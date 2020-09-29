Love with a Date: Netflix romantic comedy gets trailer

Netflix released on Tuesday (29) the trailer for Love with a Date, its new original romantic comedy. Starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, the video shows the two singles trying to help each other without needing to get too involved. Check out the trailer.

The plot of the film follows Sloane (Roberts), who believes she is well living alone, but suffers from family pressure to find a boyfriend. At a party, she meets Jackson (Bracey), who is also not after a girlfriend, but is also forced to please the family. The two then decide that they will be together only on holidays, to meet the demands of relatives, without having to get involved in a relationship. However, over time, they realize that this will not be as easy as they imagined.

Directed by John Whitesell (Grandma … Zone 2) and screenplay by Tiffany Paulsen (Nancy Drew and the Hollywood Mystery), the film’s cast also includes Frances Fisher, Kristin Chenoweth, Andrew Bachelor, Jessica Capshaw, Mikaela Hoover and Jake Manley.

Love with Date Set hits the Netflix catalog on October 28.



