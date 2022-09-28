Love Walk: SDP star Doug and Natalia Avelon are a couple!

She found her happiness in love! In recent years, the personal life of Natalia Avelon (42) has been quite calm. Appearing on the program The Big Celebrity Cheeks earlier this year, the actress said she was looking for a man. Now she seems to have found him: now Natalia has made public her relationship with SPD star Dag-Alexis Kopplin (39).

A few weeks ago, the lovers appeared together at the same event. In an interview with Bunte, the 42-year-old confirmed that she and the musician are together: “Yes, we are a couple.” But since when has the actress been in a relationship with Doug-Alexis? As she said in the conversation, she has been going through life with the vocalist of the band for a long time.

However, the actress of “Der Schuh des Manitu” did not want to reveal her relationship with the singer anymore. Nevertheless, it is clear that the couple mostly have one thing in common: both the SDP star and Natalia have a great passion for music. They also say that the musician knows how to make a 42-year-old girl laugh well.