Love, Victor: Season 3 Will Be The Series’ Last; See Premiere Date!

Love, Victor: Hulu announced on Tuesday (8) that the third season of Love, Victor will be the final cycle of the series. According to the channel, the new episodes will air exclusively on the streaming platform and are scheduled to premiere on June 15, 2022.

In the show’s second season, Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) comes to terms with all the implications of his love story as he adjusts to a new life in the city of Atlanta.

After crises and a long process of discovery, the protagonist finally accepts his sexuality and decides to tell his parents and friends, while seeing his relationship with Benji (George Sear) and Rahim (Anthony Keyvan) evolve to more intimate levels.

However, his choices result in sacrifices, and Victor is forced to decide his future based on situations he was never used to dealing with.

According to the producer, the final season will see Victor “not just deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be” as the character and his friends “face a new set of problems they must solve.” to make the best choices for the future.”

Love, Victor, produced by 20th Television and starring Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz and Ava Capri, will conclude with the arrival of the final eight episodes, with simultaneous availability. on Hulu.