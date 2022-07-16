Love & Thunder solved the dispute between the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy

Attention: spoilers for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” effectively put an end to any debate about who will win between the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy in the MCU. Although both teams are heroes, there have been rumors for a long time about who will emerge victorious in battle. Since both sides bring a lot of benefits in terms of strength and skills, this is one of several dream matches that MCU fans often discuss.

Thanks to the events that took place in the films “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale”, a bridge was formed between the Greatest Heroes of Earth and the team of the Guardians of the Star Lord, which allowed members of both teams to interact with each other for the first time. The finale even offered a big twist when one Avenger—Thor—got to the Guardians. As a result, the Guardians, Thor and Korg were able to experience a number of adventures together in the MCU. Thor’s time in the band ended at the beginning of Thor: Love and Thunder, but what happened in the film gave a clear idea of how much firepower he was able to add to the team.

I wonder how things went with Thor and the Guardians, resolving the old Avengers versus Guardians of the Galaxy dispute. The Guardians couldn’t win the battle at the beginning of the movie and were losing when Thor appeared. Alone, the Thunder God turned the situation around and defeated all the remaining enemies on the battlefield. A lone Avenger who easily deals with an army that shackled the entire Star Lord team proves that the Avengers are a superior group. Since it is clear at the moment that Thor himself is stronger than the entire MCU Guardians of the Galaxy team, there is no longer a question of which of them will win.

Would the Avengers of the Guardians of the Galaxy have won without Thor?

With Thor on their list, the traditional Avengers lineup will easily do without Guards with minimal effort from his teammates, especially since his strength is more than enough to win. But without Thor, the battle would have been much more interesting and perhaps less one-sided. However, the odds will still be in favor of the Avengers. Every member of the Guardians may pose a threat to the team on some level, but the original MCU Avengers just have bigger and much more powerful weapons on their side, especially Iron Man and the Hulk. The Hulk is at the same level of physical strength as Thor, and although Iron Man is weaker than both of them, it’s hard to imagine any one Guardian defeating him.

Despite this, what happened in Thor: Love and Thunder demonstrates once again that despite the impressive abilities of the Guardians and how well they work together as a group, they are not in the same league as the Avengers, who are, after all, famous. like Earth’s most powerful heroes for some reason. Currently, the Guardians don’t have any members who are at least somewhat comparable to Thor, but at least it’s possible that this will change before their story ends in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3. The group may or may not choose Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, who is a space powerhouse in Marvel comics and a character capable of greatly increasing brute force in the ranks of the team.