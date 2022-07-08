Love & Thunder Gives Thor Movies the Worst Rotten MCU Tomatoes on Average

Thanks to Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor’s solo films now have a lower average score on Rotten Tomatoes than solo films for any other MCU character. As the only member of the original MCU Avengers cast to receive a fourth solo film, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is now tied with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man when it comes to MCU appearances (with the exception of cameos and post-credits scenes), but the character hasn’t been as well received as RDJ’s Tony Stark, especially when it comes to before Rotten Tomatoes.

Although “The Most Powerful Avenger” has starred in four solo films, this does not mean that Marvel Studios have come up with the perfect formula. Every Thor movie is generally viewed positively, but the abrupt changes in tone, characteristics, and supporting cast in each installment prevented the character from taking his own distinct place in the larger MCU story, like other Phase 1 heroes such as Captain America and Iron. Man.

Now, thanks to the 69 percent score of “Thor: Love and Thunder” on Rotten Tomatoes (the fourth worst score in the MCU), Thor’s solo films have an average score of 76%, which is below the average score for any other character. While The Incredible Hulk’s 67 percent score and the Eternals’ 47 percent score are lower, with only one part for each, none of the sub-franchises compare to Thor’s average of four parts, featuring films in each phase of the MCU. The first “Thor” scored 77%, “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness” — 66%, “Thor: Ragnarok” — the most productive film about Thor with 93 percent, and now “Thor: Love and Thunder” — 69 percent result of “Rotten Tomatoes” — just a few points higher than “Darkness”. The world.

By comparison, the overall Rotten Tomatoes average score for the MCU is 83 percent, and the average scores for other MCU solo films include (from best to worst) Spider-Man with 92 percent, Guardians of the Galaxy with 89 percent, Captain America with 87 percent, The Avengers with 87 percent, Ant-Man with 85 percent, Iron Man with 82 percent and Doctor Strange with 82 percent. While every solo Thor film has a Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score, the reviews are nowhere near as positive as the standard set by the MCU Rotten Tomatoes track record.

Not only the critics of Rotten Tomatoes gave Thor a low rating. A 78 percent audience rating for “Thor: Love and Thunder” gives Thor an average score of 79%, which corresponds to the worst average audience score for “Rotten Tomatoes” in the MCU for any hero with more than one solo film. Of course, reviews are subjective, and with an average rating of 76 percent from Rotten Tomatoes critics, more than three quarters of reviewers liked the film, but in the context of the MCU Rotten Tomatoes track record, Marvel Studios simply cannot cause Thor the same love as his other Avengers characters.