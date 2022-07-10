Love & amp; Thunder box office has become the highest in the history of Marvel Thor films

“Thor: Love and Thunder” won the weekend box office thanks to the best franchise among Thor films. In the fourth film of the Thor franchise and the 29th MCU film, Taika Waititi returns to the Thor franchise after the critical and box office success of Thor: Ragnarok. After several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film finally hit theaters in July, the month Marvel Studios has in the past released films such as “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” and “Spider-Man.” Far from home.

As one of the most anticipated films of the summer, preliminary weekend projections for “Thor: Love and Thunder” have reached $150 million. This made sense, since each Thor movie opened up more than the previous one, demonstrating both the power of the MCU and the audience’s closeness to the character. In 2011, “Thor” opened with an impressive $65 million, and two years later, “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness” grew out of the success of previous “Thor” and “The Avengers” and opened with $85 million. It came as a surprise to many when “Thor: Ragnarok” launched at a discount of $122 million in 2017, as it was the first time the character opened above $100 million, and with Waititi’s return to the production of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Marvel hoped that the box office would be lightning fast. hit twice.

According to THR, “Thor: Love and Thunder” grossed $143 million in its first weekend and set a new record for the “Thor” franchise. These early estimates place it right after the first weekend for Jurassic World: Dominion ($145 million), but if it comes out ahead by the time the final numbers are tallied on Monday, it could give Marvel Studios the three biggest first weekends of all time since the COVID pandemic.-19 is behind the films “Spider-Man: No Home” ($260 million) and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($187.4 million). On the international market, “Thor: Love and Thunder” brought in $159 million, bringing its global first weekend to $302 million.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is the second largest first weekend of 2022, overtaking other high—profile blockbusters such as “Batman” ($134 million) and “Best Shooter: Maverick” ($126 million). Immediately after the first weekend of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” in the amount of $107 million, the box office of the film totaled two consecutive weekends when the film grossed more than $ 100 million, which is a great sign of box office recovery. It shows how far both Marvel Studios and audience comfort have come, as on the same weekend in 2021 they released “Black Widow” both in theaters and on Disney+, which at the time had the best first weekend of the $80 million pandemic.

The real question is how well “Thor: Love and Thunder” will hold up. Word of mouth about the film was mixed: it received a B+ CinemaScore rating from the audience on the opening day, and the critical reaction to Rotten Tomatoes was lower than most. This could mean a massive drop in attendance in the second weekend. Next weekend, “Paws of Rage: The Legend of Hank”, “Where the Cancer Sings” and “Marcel in a Shell in Boots” will be widely released. It is likely that “Thor: Love and Thunder” will retain the top spot in the second weekend, but it is unlikely that it will be the same as Top Gun: Maverick all summer.