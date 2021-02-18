Love: these tips for a successful breakup!

It’s never easy to break up with someone. But love is not always easy and sometimes ends in a breakup. If love rhymes with always, sometimes the breakup is inevitable. We must then take courage in both hands and separate. But sometimes it’s not easy. So, in this article, there are a few tips that you might find useful if you are in this situation.

Already, be sure of yourself. First of all, you have to know deep down if separating is the best solution. Is this slackening passing or heralding the end of a relationship. Weigh the pros and cons before you break up!

Then think about what you’re going to say. Remember that maybe your partner still has feelings for you. We must therefore avoid hurting him too much. Love isn’t easy every day, so take a few tweezers so you don’t hurt too much.

Don’t blame him or take a bossy tone. Your best bet is to have a calm discussion and explain what is no longer right for you. Maybe this discussion can give your relationship a final boost? In any case, there is no point in shouting.

Above all, don’t feel guilty. It’s life. Every relationship is different and if your partner isn’t the right one, that’s it. The next one will surely match you more. You shouldn’t blame yourself for this relationship that doesn’t work. It’s not necessarily your fault.

LOVE: HOW TO BREAK WITHOUT TOO MUCH HARM

Well, once again this can be obvious and yet, it happens that some dodge. Break up face to face! Drop the messages or the famous “we need to talk” phone call. No, out of respect for the one who was your love, you have to have a face-to-face discussion.

Of course, it is much more complicated and you risk stressing, but you must not run away! Go to his house to tell him the news. Also, don’t choose a public place like a restaurant where there will be a lot of people around. Remember, not easy to take!

Be direct. Don’t beat around the bush for long minutes. It is also very stressful for the person in front of you. So go straight to the point and explain why you are making this decision. However, don’t go into detail unless you want to continue this relationship.

Then listen to your ex-partner. Give him the explanations he asks, but above all, don’t leave the door open. Because if your old love feels there is still a gap, he will try to sneak in and not give up hope. So to get everyone to turn the page, be firm and definitive.