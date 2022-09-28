Love Show: Leni Klum’s friend Aris drives her around Berlin

By now it should be clear to everyone: Leni Klum (18) and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky are crazy about each other! Male fans of Heidi Klum’s daughter (49) have had no chance with her for two years: she is happily given to a hockey player. Lovers also do not hide how much they are in love. Just this week they arranged a kissing session at Milan Fashion Week. It continues no less sweetly: Aris took Leni through Berlin in her last appearance as a couple!

That’s right: the athlete carried his beautiful girlfriend home in his arms after they attended a party under the Dior brand in the capital. Leni probably has sore feet in high heels – it’s possible, of course, that Aris just wanted to be romantic. In any case, the 18-year-old girl was clearly delighted with the cute gesture and rewarded her lover with a kiss. Even in this place, they could not tear themselves away from each other and kissed from time to time.

Even apart from the love show, Leni was attracting attention again. The catwalk beauty appeared at the event in an elegant ensemble from Dior: shorts and a blazer with a brown pattern combined with a white blouse, heeled sandals and a black shoulder bag. Leni also proudly presented her new hairstyle: now she wears a stylish long bob.