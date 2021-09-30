Love Life: Season 2 Of HBO Max Series Gets Immersive Trailer

Love Life: HBO Max released this Wednesday (29) the official trailer for the 2nd season of Love Life, which will have actor William Jackson Harper, from The Good Place and Midsommar, as the protagonist.

With a mix of comedy and drama, the HBO series explores, in anthological format, the stages of life necessary to find true love, dealing with themes such as marriage, trust, fidelity, communication and other elements of the relationship.

Season one starred Anna Kendrick (Darby) and Zoe Chao (Sara Yang), and now the actresses say goodbye to the lead roles to make way for Marcus Watkins, played by Harper.

Check out the official trailer below:

In addition to Jackson Harper, Kendrick and Chao will reprise their characters, alongside regulars Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére and Nick Thune. Maya Kazan, Ego Nwodim, Kimberly Elise, Blaire Underwood, Janet Hubert and Jordan Rocke Steven Boyer have their guest appearances confirmed.

The second season of Love Life, directed by Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard and Rachelle Williams, will debut on HBO Max on October 28 with the first three episodes. Three more will air on November 4th and the rest will be available on November 11th.