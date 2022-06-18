Love Island’s Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair split up: “It was Definitely hard”

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein

Paradise is not eternal. Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair broke up after almost a year of relationship.

“As you guys know, Shannon has been in Pennsylvania for the last few weeks supporting her sister in connection with the birth of her niece. She was considering her next career step and always had a passion for skin care,” the Love Island USA graduates wrote in a joint statement on Instagram on Friday, June 17, sharing updated information about the status of their relationship. “Although she likes FL, she decided to go back to school to become a cosmetologist and be closer to the child.”

The 26-year-old Temple University graduate moved from her hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after working in a reality show to Florida, where the 24-year-old former baseball player lives and works as a personal online coach.

“It’s always been his dream to live in Florida and start his own business, and he’s doing just that! We like this life that we have built together, but sometimes time decides everything,” they continued. “The separation was certainly difficult, and we tried to take the right steps to develop our careers. Over the past year, we have created so many memories and achievements together. From love to tragedy and everything in between, we were there for each other with support, friendship and the greatest love for each other that words cannot describe. No one will take that away from us.”

Now the former were part of the starting line-up of the 3rd season of “Love Island in the USA”, which began airing on CBS in July 2021. After they met in the debut episode, they quickly connected on a deeper level and became the first official boyfriends of the Hawaiian villa and the beloved girl. Less than a month later, the couple shocked their fellow contestants when they abruptly left the show.

“I just want to tell you guys that Shannon and I are going home today,” Goldstein said on the August 2021 episode. “Unfortunately, my sister passed away last night… I just got the news. She was an incredible person. She was the reason I’m here, the reason I found Shannon and met all of you guys. It’s unexpected, but she’s lived an incredible life. I just need to be at home with my family right now to support them. I just want you guys to know that I’m so grateful to have met all of you and consider you all my best friends. We’ll see you again.”

St. Clair joined her man during the memorial, which marked the beginning of their real-life romance, as they often shared their favorite photos on social media.

“We will always love and take care of each other and remain friends, but unfortunately, now we have decided to go our separate ways,” their Friday statement said. “There is no enmity between us, the closest people know that we rarely quarreled. We are literally best friends, so we both want to see each other successful and always happy.”

They concluded: “We will continue to support each other and thrive independently, and we encourage you all to do the same. … We don’t know what the future holds for us, and maybe it’s not goodbye forever, but it’s better for both of us right now.”