Love Island, UK: Tasha Guri’s best Instagram-style moments

The original participant of the eighth season of “Love Island” in the UK, Tasha Guri, demonstrates her sense of style in many stunning outfits. A stunning dancer-model from Thirsk turned the heads of many islanders in the first weeks of their stay in the villa. So far, Tasha has been paired with another original participant, 27-year-old real estate agent Andrew Le Page. According to Tasha, she went to the popular reality show because she thought that the 8th season of “Love Island” could give her the opportunity to find “the one” and at the same time have a great summer.

The 23-year-old model made history by becoming the first deaf contestant ever to take part in Love Island. Tasha was born deaf due to loss of sensitivity, and she uses a cochlear implant – an electronic device that improves hearing. Tasha spoke openly about her story and often mentioned that she wanted to inspire others by discussing her own experience.

Fans can follow Tasha on Instagram under the account @tashaghouri. The number of her subscribers has already exceeded 200,000 people, and, undoubtedly, there will be even more of them this summer. Tasha likes to experiment with different styles, and the model poses on Instagram in the most luxurious outfits. Here are some of the best images of Tasha from Love Island on Instagram.

Tasha’s bright two-piece costume

Tasha shows a transparent trend in this two-piece outfit made of transparent mesh. This two-piece suit is combined with transparent high-heeled shoes, simple hoop earrings and a smooth bun. The trendsetter of the 8th season of “Love Island” is not afraid to wear bold patterns, and she complemented the bright image with orange eye makeup. Judging by the comments, Tasha’s subscribers adore an impeccable image consisting of two parts.

Tasha’s Night Out Mini Dress

At a party with friends, Tasha wore a nude shiny mini dress with an open back. Nude-colored shoes with straps perfectly match the dress, and the image is complemented by fresh wet makeup. A mini dress with long sleeves suits Tasha perfectly, and judging by her comments, her subscribers like this stylish evening outfit.

Tasha’s boots with the “ombre” effect

Tasha’s colorful boots have already debuted at the Love Island Villa, and many fans fell in love with them while watching the latest episodes. In her Instagram post, she paired the boots with a black mini dress and a white handbag. The dancer from England looks amazing, and it is quite possible that the boots with the ombre effect will be in great demand after the appearance of Tasha in the last season of Love Island UK.