“Love Island”, UK, Season 7: Only 3 couples are still together

Love Island UK 7 ended in August 2021 after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in Liam Reardon and Millie Court becoming the winners. This season, hosted by Laura Whitmore, addressed the lack of body and racial diversity in casting after the backlash from past seasons. The 8th season of “Love Island” in the UK is just around the corner, its premiere will take place tomorrow, June 6, on the ITV2 channel at 21:00 Moscow time. GREENWICH MEAN TIME. Fans from the USA can watch the popular British dating reality show on Hulu. However, they will have to wait until about June 20 for new episodes to appear on the streaming site. Which Love Island UK 7 couples are still together and where are they now?

Liam Reardon and Millie Court

Liam Reardon and Millie Court, winners of the seventh season of “Love Island” in the UK, are still together and gaining strength. They made their first public appearance as a couple at the Pride of Britain Awards a few months after filming was completed in October 2021. Millie and Liam also bought a house together with their prize money. Since then, the couple has vacationed in several places, including Dubai, Maldives, Snowdon and most recently in Paris.