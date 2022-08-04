Love Island fans in the US Wish Maddie was Cast Instead of Bree

Bria Bryant’s short stay on Love Island USA has come to an end, but fans would like her to stay and Madi McLanahan to go home. After Timmy Pandolfi had some time to get to know Bria, he realized that their bond couldn’t compare to what he had experienced with Zeta Morrison since episode 1. Bria arrived at the Love Island Villa during episode 6 with her brother Chazz Bryant, and after getting to know everyone, Chazz felt that Timmy was perfect for his older sister. Unfortunately, his intuition turned out to be wrong, and the New Jersey native is no longer a big fan of Timmy.

Bria didn’t have much time to get to know anyone else on the island as she was involved in Timmy and Zeta’s love triangle. Madi, on the other hand, has made several connections on the show. When Madi arrived on the island with Valerie Bragg, who was the first islander to return home, she immediately contacted Andy Voyen and chose him as her partner. She was just as shocked as Isaiah Campbell when Andy spontaneously chose Sydney Pate to connect with her and decided to get to know Isaiah better. When Sydney inevitably returned to her original partner, Madi decided to give Andy another chance.

Fans of Zeta and Timmy may be happy that Bria has left the villa on Love Island, but many fans of the show believe that she deserves another chance at love. “No matter how you feel about Bree… she didn’t have a chance to try another relationship, and she was starting something with Jeff,” wrote Reddit user _withlovemorgan. The fan explained that Madi, who has been in the season since the end of the first episode, had enough time to contact someone, but she never found her perfect match. The islander became close to Andy after forgiving him for the Sydney drama, but unfortunately he was banished from the island along with Bria.

A fan of Love Island USA noted that Chazz was the one who chose Timmy for Bria, and if she had the opportunity to choose for herself, she might have been on better terms and would not have been excluded. Another fan added: “I am saddened that Bria has left. She definitely deserved better, and the cold attitude she received from the other girls already said that they were not going to save her. Madi doesn’t bring anything to the table.” Throughout the season, fans have criticized the Islanders for being clickable and excluding loud statements, while remaining loyal to the show’s participants who have been on the show since the first episode. Valerie confirmed this in one of her weekend interviews.

Like Valerie, Bria didn’t have much of a chance at the villa. The Islander was initially set to be eliminated. Although she may have had an affair with Timmy, he was devoted to Zeta from the very beginning. If she had had more time to socialize with other islanders like Jeff, she might have come out on top as he seemed genuinely interested in getting to know her, especially after he got into the same situation when Zeta left him to go back to Timmy. Hopefully, now that Andy is gone, Madi will give priority to communicating with another islander. If not, then fans of Love Island in the United States can vote for her not to participate in the show, if the opportunity presents itself.