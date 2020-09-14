Love is in the meadow: reading letters is changing!

For years, L’Amour has won over many spectators. Still presented by Karine Le Marchand, the show is a hit. Over the years, several small details also change. Like reading mail.

This year, the reading of the letters will evolve in L’Amour est dans le pré. At least that’s what Karine Le Marchand announced. Previously, the latter attended the discovery of the letters. In real time, she discovered the emotions of the candidates.

From now on, the holdings of L’Amour est dans le pré will open their letters from the heart to their homes. They will find themselves without Karine Le Marchand and will decide for themselves whether they want to follow up on these letters or not.

In an interview with Télé 7 jours, the host made several confidences on the subject. Indeed, she revealed how this year things will evolve for the couriers of the heart.

KARINE THE MERCHANT BUCKED BY SOME MAIL IN LOVE IS IN THE PREMISES

Karine Le Marchand revealed about L’Amour est dans le pré: “My role is changing this season. I am no longer attending the mail opening sequence. We gave their letters to each of the farmers, in private ”.

The M6 ​​presenter also added: “They were able to take their time and make their comments alone, with a camera. But I remain present at speed dating. I welcome suitors and suitors “.

The young woman also revealed: “I am talking to the farmers before the fateful moment. Then I isolate myself in a room to watch the meetings live “.

Finally, she also concluded: “I have witnessed moments of such erotic tension that I was embarrassed! “. From now on, the beautiful brunette will stay behind during this very intimate moment.

Fans are eager to learn more. We will have to wait for the broadcast of the first episodes this Monday, September 14. To be continued!



