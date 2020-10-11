Love Hormone May Be ‘Key’ in Coronavirus Treatment

Scientists from Ohio University in the USA think that oxytocin, also known as the love hormone, may play a ‘key role’ in the treatment of COVID-19. In the study, details of which were published in the journal Physiological Genomics, the researchers obtained many important findings.

As a result of the investigations, it was observed that a drug called carbetocin, in particular, had similar qualities with genes with decreased expression of inflammatory markers that trigger the “cytokine storm” in which the body attacks its own tissues in new types of coronavirus patients.

Oxytocin has potential in the treatment of cytokine storm in COVID-19 patients:

It was stated that these features, also known as the signature of carbetocin, could activate the activity of immune cells called T-cells, which play an important role in immunity to coronavirus. However, it is known that the signature of carbetocin is similar to lopinavirin, an antiretroviral therapy that has been studied as a treatment for COVID-19.

In a press release from the American Physiological Association, the researchers stated that oxytocin could have potential in treating cytokine storm in COVID-19 patients.

Previous research has shown that oxytocin has a role in reducing inflammation, is produced in the brain and is linked to the reproductive and birthing process.

In the report recently published in the journal Physiological Genomics, the authors reported that “understanding the mechanisms by which the oxytocin or oxytocin system may be a new immune target” is critical.



