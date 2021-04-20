LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS: Season 2 gets a trailer; 3rd season is coming

LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS: Netflix released a trailer and the release date for Season 2 of Love, Death + Robots, their 2019 Emmy-winning anthological animation.

The trailer reveals images of the plots of each episode, which according to the description will have “a revenge, naked giants, Christmas demons and wild robots”.

The 2nd season of Love, Death + Robots was announced for May 14th, and, to the surprise of the fans, Netflix has already said that the series has been renewed for its 3rd year, which will arrive in 2022.

Check out the trailer:

About Love, Death & Robots

Love, Death & Robots is a series of animated shorts that include science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy. Thanks to the bold narrative, the episodes are easy to watch and difficult to forget.

Executive produced by David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller and Josh Donen, this anthology unites top creators with captivating stories to offer a visceral and unparalleled experience to the viewer.

The debut season has 18 episodes, highlighting the short “The Witness”, which won the Emmy Awards for Best Animated Short for TV in 2019 and two other categories. The “Good Hunting” and “Sucker of Souls” episodes were also awarded an Emmy each.

In addition, in the same year, the series was nominated for the category of Best Sound Editing in a Half-Hour Program.

The first season of the animation is available on Netflix streaming. The 2nd will be launched on May 14, while the 3rd is already scheduled to arrive on the platform in 2022.