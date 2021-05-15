Love, Death & Robots: Netflix Launches Season 2 of The Animated Series

Love, Death & Robots: On Friday (14), Netflix launched the 2nd complete season of Love, Death & Robots. The 8 episodes of the animated series are now available to be watched on the streaming service.

The number of episodes of the production decreased in relation to the 1st season, which has 18 episodes. In this new year, however, the episodes remain short, lasting no more than 18 minutes.

“Automatic customer service”; “Ice; Extermination squad ”; “Snow in the desert”; “The tall grass”; “Through the house”; “Survival cage” and “The drowned giant” make up the new season.

In the cast of Love, Death & Robots are big names, such as Michael B. Jordan, Joe Dempsie, Zita Hanrot, Peter Franzén, Emily O’Brien, Nolan North, Ike Amadi, Jennifer Hale, Nanci Linari and Brian Keane. Production continues to be by Tim Miller, Joshua Donen, David Fincher and Jennifer Miller.

Love, Death & Robots is an animated series in the style of anthology, that is, each episode has a different theme and is not necessarily connected with the previous or the following. Among the genres covered are science fiction, fantasy, horror, drama and comedy.

Highly praised by critics and audiences, the production is already guaranteed a 3rd season, which will be released on Netflix in 2022.