Love, Death + Robots: Anthology Series Renewed for Season 4

This Friday (12), fans of Love, Death & Robots received an announcement: the anthology will win a 4th season on Netflix. Released in 2019, the 12 Emmy-winning work consists of standalone episodes spanning genres such as comedy, horror, sci-fi and fantasy in a futuristic setting.

The announcement was made by Netflix on social media. In 2021 alone, the series won 6 Emmys. In May 2022, the streaming released the nine episodes of Volume 3, which was very well received by critics and had the first direct sequel to the show.

Executive producer Tim Miller, in an interview with the Gold Derby newspaper, commented that the hardest part of producing the show is deciding which stories will be included in the anthology. “It’s not because it’s hard to find good ones, but because there are so many good ones. It’s really hard to choose which ones will actually make it into the series,” Miller said.

“You have amazing directors in the studio and there just aren’t enough stories or openings for everyone. That’s the hard part because you just want everyone to be able to do something,” added supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson.

There is still no release date for season 4.