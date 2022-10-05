“Love by Contract” to reveal the real reason why Go Kyung-pyo hired Park Min-yeon as his wife

Get ready to return to the past in the next episode of the tvN show “Love by Contract”!

“Love by Contract” is a new romantic comedy about a service that provides fake wives to single people who need partners, whom they bring to social events such as school meetings and dinners for married couples.

Park Min Young plays Choi Sang Eun’s professional fake wife, who finds herself caught between longtime client Jun Ji Ho (Go Kyung Pyo), with whom she has a long-term exclusive contract for Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and newcomer Kang Hae. Jin (Kim Jae-young), a famous idol turned actor who wants to sign a contract with her for Tuesday, Thursday and Thursday.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of the drama, viewers will be transported back five years, before Jun Ji Ho and Choi Sang Eun entered into a legal marriage.

Newly released footage captured Choi Sang Eun and Jung Ji Ho sitting back to back and eating at separate tables at an outdoor pojangmacha. While Jung Ji Ho has seen Choi Sang Eun in the courtroom many times, Choi Sang Eun does not yet know about the existence of Jung Ji Ho, so she talks freely with her friend Wu Kwang Nam (Kang Hyun Seok), not realizing that he is eavesdropping. .

Choi Sang-eun’s serious expression hints at how serious the topic of their conversation is, and Jung Ji-ho seems to be thinking after hearing what she wants to say to her friend.

The producers of “Love by Contract” teased: “Today’s episode will reveal the real reason Jun Ji Ho signed a [prenuptial] contract with Choi Sang Eun. Jun Ji Ho will start looking inside himself at his feelings for Choi Sang Eun, and as a result, he will be overwhelmed by a whirlwind of emotions that he is experiencing for the first time. Please look forward to the episode.”

To find out why Jun Ji Ho hired Choi Sang Eun as his wife, tune in to the next episode of “Love by Contract” on October 5 at 22:30. KST!