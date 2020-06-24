Love Myself by BTS is the winner of the best Unicef Campaign

BTs’ message through their work with UNICEF has been recognized by the organization.

BTS wins a new award that symbolizes their solidarity with their fans, children and youth, UNICEF’s “Love Myself” is chosen as the best campaign.

Since 2017, the group launched a movement to inspire their fans and raise awareness about the violence to which future generations are exposed, they also joined the initiative of “#ENDViolence”, contributing a message against school bullying. .

BTS has become very popular within K-pop, the boys have achieved great collaborations, not only musical or commercial, but also humanitarian. The most special, “Love Myself” by UNICEF.

For 3 years, the group has been the largest sponsor of this campaign, which seeks to teach the importance of self-love, given that in the world situation, children and young people in some countries have been affected by a crisis of violence, which is why the organization seeks to eradicate the situation.

This year, UNICEF held the Inspire Awards, which seek to recognize the scope of integration and fundraising of the initiatives, with “Love Myself” being the winner, adding an achievement for BTS, but not only in the form of a trophy, but as a moral goal. And social.

The boys have dedicated themselves to sending messages of love, acceptance and improvement through their songs, since they have also gone through episodes where they were criticized, they felt insecure and they were afraid.

Namjoon, known for his inspiring speech at one of the UNICEF assemblies, has also shown that his movement seeks inclusion by sending sign language messages to those ARMYs who listen differently.

This recognition is an example that music can help in many ways. The winner was chosen by members of UNICEF. The group has also made donations to the organization, their commitment is really serious.

Their campaign is not the only solidarity they have had as a group, recently the company and the boys decided to donate $ 1 million for musical entertainment workers, because due to the Covid-19, many artists canceled their tours and were financially affected .



