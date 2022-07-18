“Love and Thunder” show that Thor still hasn’t learned the lesson of “Infinity War”

Caution: there are big spoilers ahead for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”

The events of Thor: Love and Thunder show that Thor did not learn his most important lesson in Avengers: Infinity War. Chris Hemsworth reunites with director Taika Waititi in the MCU to continue the Thunder God arc after the Infinity Saga. Unfortunately, Thor’s battle with Gorr, Christian Bale’s butcher god, in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” demonstrates that he did not receive an important combat skill in his first battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin).

The last segment of the Infinity Saga was especially difficult for Thor. He was defined by a series of losses that began with the death of Odin (Anthony Hopkins) and the destruction of Asgard in “Thor: Ragnarok”. Fueled by a thirst for revenge on Thanos after he mercilessly killed Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and half of his people, the Thunder God spent most of Infinity War on a side mission to get the Thunderbolt — the weapon that kills Thanos – from Eitri. , The King of the Dwarves (Peter Dinklage). While the Thunderer proved capable of defeating the Mad Titan, Thor was ultimately unable to finish the job on his own.

Thor’s biggest mistake in Avengers: Infinity War was not only letting his emotions get the better of him during the battle with Thanos in Wakanda, but also that he thought he could defeat the villain alone if he had the right weapon. He repeats this mistake in “Thor: Love and Thunder” after equating the army of the gods they need to fight Gorr, the butcher god, with obtaining the lightning of Zeus (Russell Crowe). He believes that this will be enough for their victory, just as he preferred the Thunderer to the proper team with the Avengers in Infinity War. Fortunately for Thor, he was able to defeat Gorr, the butcher god, calling out to his humanity to stop his crusade against the gods. However, his victory came at a price: to defeat the villain, Jane Foster from Natalie Portman, you had to die.

Preparing for “Thor 5” means that he needs to finally learn the lesson of “Infinity War”

Thor: Love and Thunder effectively sets up Thor’s fight against Hercules in Thor 5. Hercules, played by Brett Goldstein Ted Lasso, is sent by Zeus to track down Thor after the God of Thunder, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the Mighty Thor and Korg. (Waititi) caused chaos in the City of Omnipotence, which almost led to his death. As Hercules—one of the strongest creatures in Marvel comics—personally pursues him, Thor must finally learn the lesson he should have learned in The Infinity War; it is much better to gather an army of allies to fight a common enemy than to rely solely on your skills and weapons.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like Marvel Studios is rushing to finish the Thor arch in the MCU. The tag at the end of “Thor: Love and Thunder” promises that the God of Thunder will return, whether in “Thor 5” or other future franchise projects. The important thing is that he has enough time to finally learn the main lesson of Avengers: Infinity War.

