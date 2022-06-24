Love and thunder create a strange conflict of the Celestials with the Eternal MCU

The latest trailer of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” in the strangest way contradicts the “Eternal”, presenting a completely different vision of the celestials. Marvel created the Celestials many years before they officially debuted on the big screen in “The Eternals.” The space creatures were first explicitly seen in flashbacks in Guardians of the Galaxy, which showed one of them wielding a Power Stone to judge an alien world in ancient times, and the team visited the Knowledge that resides inside the head of a dead celestial. Then in “Guardians of the Galaxy. 2 Peter Quill discovered that he was the son of Ego, a Living Planet who considered himself the last Celestial, unlike his origin from the comics. Creatures in traditional celestial clothing were seen in Thor: Ragnarok, and the Marvel Studios Illustrated Dictionary showed that the planet Sakaar was littered with pieces of celestial corpses.

Ironically, the approach of the Eternals to the Celestials ignored everything that was previously established about the Celestials. Unlike the Ego, the Celestials of the Eternals do not consist of “Living Light” at all, but instead have a natural form that is much larger in size than anything that can be seen in the memories of the Guardians of the Galaxy of the Infinite Stone. Even their powers seemed to far exceed the powers of the Ego. But now, oddly enough, “Thor: Love and Thunder” seems to be changing again.

Marvel has released the final trailer for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, in which there are several shots, the action of which apparently takes place in the City of Omnipotence – a place taken straight from the comics, where all the gods of the universe gather during a crisis. Surprisingly, one frame shows Thor and his team soaring into the sky past two of the exact ones from the Celestial comics. The celestials from the new trailer “Thor: Love and Thunder” are easily identified as Ziran the Tester and, surprisingly, as Arish himself. The last Celestial was indeed seen in the Eternals, but its design there was completely different.

It is unclear whether the Celestials play a particularly prominent role in Thor: Love and Thunder; in truth, they will most likely just appear in a short but admittedly impressive cameo role. Most likely, in the film, the Celestials will be seen as just another group of Cosmic Gods, explaining why they are present in the Almighty City. It would make sense for Marvel to take this approach; after all, the Eternals opened up with their own creation myth.

However, more surprising is the fact that these Celestials look much more accurate compared to the Eternals comics. This may be a deliberate course correction on the part of Marvel, but on the other hand, it may simply be that Marvel has decided to give different directors a greater degree of creative freedom. Only time will tell what “Thor: Love and Thunder” means for the future of the MCU — and how it can be reconciled with “Eternal”.