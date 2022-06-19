Love and Thunder Confirm How Long a Cake Can Stay in the MCU

“Thor: Love and Thunder” by Taiki Waititi confirms how long Thor (Chris Hemsworth) can stay in the MCU. After the Infinity Saga, only three of the original Avengers remain active in the franchise. This includes the God of Thunder, who is about to continue his personal arc in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Eventually, however, he will have to leave the MCU as the universe moves forward.

The action of the second Marvel Studios film, which takes place after the events of Avengers: Finale, will show the God of Thunder on a healing journey after years of consecutive injuries. Trailers of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” show how the Prince of Asgard is working on his physical and mental health. Part of this journey is figuring out who he really wants to be after giving up being king of Asgard and handing over the mantle to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Throughout it all, “Thor: Love and Thunder” also inadvertently showed how long Thor can remain an active player in the MCU.

The details of the film’s plot, especially regarding the personal arch of the Thunder God, are kept secret. This is understandable, since Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will also appear in the blockbuster, who will become the Mighty Thor. However, earlier Waititi said that Thor will experience a “midlife crisis” in the story “Thor: Love and Thunder”. The director did not go into details about what this entails, but it indicates that Marvel Studios may keep him in the MCU for as long as possible, given the Asgardian’s long lifespan. For context, the God of Thunder in the franchise is about 1500 years old. So he could stay for a long time — unless, of course, the God of Thunder unexpectedly dies in battle or sacrifices himself for the common good, as happened with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). in the Avengers: The Finale.

Be that as it may, there is currently no need to write Thor out of the MCU. Among all the remaining founding heroes, it seems that the MCU arc of Thor is really in many ways just beginning, after the overhaul of the character of Waititi in “Thor: Ragnarok”. As the franchise evolves and more characters appear, it’s better to age Thor in the franchise rather than looking for a way to send him away. Killing him in a battle that’s not as big as Avengers: Finale might seem undeserved and cheap, especially since he’s one of the strongest Avengers in the franchise. He could have stayed in the MCU and acted as a senior statesman. Thor doesn’t even need to be the center of attention all the time. Thus, Hemsworth will be able to keep his place in the franchise as the original Avenger, and will also get time to implement other projects outside of Marvel Studios.

Taking all this into account, it is safe to say that Hemsworth will not go anywhere after his story “Thor: Love and Thunder”. It may even be the beginning of a new trilogy for the character, although there are no official words from Marvel Studios about his future yet. The important thing is that this almost guarantees that the original Avenger will remain in the MCU for the foreseeable future.