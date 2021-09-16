Love and Death: Krysten Ritter To Star In New HBO Max Series

According to Collider, Krysten Ritter has just been cast in Love and Death, the new criminal series from HBO Max. The actress will play Sherry Cleckler, an investigator who needs to resolve her emotional conflicts while trying to find the person responsible for a series of murders.

Love and Death is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, by American writer Joe Bob Briggs. The story follows Candy Montgomery, a housewife responsible for several deaths in Wylie, Texas.

So far, little information about the production has been released, such as the start of recordings and the opening date of the show.

However, it is known that the cast will also comprise Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery, Jesse Plemons as Allan, Lily Rabe as Betty Gore, Keir Gilchrist as Ron Adams, Elizabeth Marvel as Jackie Ponder, Tom Pelphrey as Don Crowder, among others .

In addition, Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley will be producing the series, while Per Saari, Scott Brown, Megan Creydt, Michael Klick and Helen Verno will executive produce the show.

Krysten Ritter: learn more about the actress

Krysten Alyce Ritter is an American actress who became known for playing Jessica Jones in the series of the same name. However, Ritter has already developed several roles in publicly acclaimed shows and films such as Breaking Bad, Gossip Girl, L!fe Happens and Big Eyes.

Last Wednesday (15), Netflix released Nightbooks on its platform, a new film starring Krysten Ritter. The film is directed by David Yarovesky and inspired by a children’s horror book of the same name.

