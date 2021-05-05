Love and Death: HBO Max Orders Series With Elizabeth Olsen

Love and Death: HBO Max gave the green light to the miniseries Love and Death, with Elizabeth Olsen, from Wandavision, starring in the cast.

The actress will play Candy Montgomery on the project by writer David E. Kelley, responsible for HBO hits like Big Little Lies and The Undoing, and Homeland director Lesli Linka Glatter.

Love and Death is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, written by Jim Atkinson and Joe Bob Briggs, and the collection of articles Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Parts I and II, from the magazine Texas Monthly.

The plot tells the story of two couples who go to church and are enjoying family life in a small town in Texas until a passionate moment culminates in a terrible act of violence.

The series is produced by Lionsgate. Kelley serves as an executive producer under David E. Kelley Productions, alongside Nicole Kidman and Per Saari, of Blossom Films. Lesli Linka Glatter will also serve as executive producer alongside Scott Brown and Megan Credyt of Texas Monthly, as well as Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick and Helen Verno.

About the series, Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, said in a statement: “We are excited to partner with David, Lesli, Nicole and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable ”.

This will be Olsen’s first TV role after Wandavision, the success of Disney +.

Love and Death doesn’t have a release date yet. So stay tuned to stay on top of all the news!