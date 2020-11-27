Love Alarm’s Kim So Hyun airs with Ji Soo in March

The producers of the K-Drama River Where the Moon Rises, starring talented young actors Kim So Hyun and Ji Soo, announced that the landmark series will be officially seen on screen in March.

This project was taken over by the young actress after her participation in the popular K-Drama Love Alarm 2, which finished filming last June but, like other Korean productions, the production postponed its schedule due to the onset of the pandemic. Covid-19.

River Where The Moon Rises revolves around a Korean legend based on real characters that tells the story of how On Dal (Ji Soo) foolishly sacrificed himself as a tool for Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) to achieve the throne.

Recently, the announcement made the announcement of the arrest of the filming of River Where The Moon Rises, due to suspicions of new infections of Covid-19, although the producers clarified that the scenes were far enough advanced to affect the work schedule.

The plot features actor Kang Ha Neul, who also made headlines for rejecting the role of On Dal alleging professional commitments, will make a special appearance as On Dal’s (Ji Soo) father, On Hyup, the chief of the tribe. Sunnobu and Goguryeo general.

Lee Ji Hoon will play the elite general Go Geon who pretends to Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and plunges into an intense fight to conquer her. While Choi Yoo Hwa will be Hae Mo Yong with a special power to see the future, she is determined to control Goguryeo and in the process win Go Geon’s heart.



