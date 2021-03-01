Love Alarm: Season 2 gets official Netflix trailer

This Thursday (25), Netflix released the official trailer for the 2nd season of Love Alarm. The series opens on March 12 and follows Kim Jojo’s trajectory after he starts using a flirting app. Based on the homonymous comics by Chon Kye-young, the series won over many fans on the streaming platform.

Check out the trailer below:

More about Love Alarm

On the show, the Love Alarm app fires when someone in love is within 10 meters of the account owner. The series stars Kim So-hyun, Song Kang and Jung Ga-ram and the South Korean teen romance has its first season available on Netflix.

In the trailer released by the streaming platform, Jo-jo is confused about her relationship with Hye-Yeong and her feelings for Sun-oh, a model in love with her since the first season and for whom she also has feelings. Jo-jo tries to hide what she feels, but fears to hurt the two boys.

Filled with drama and passion, the 2nd season of Love Alarm hits the Netflix catalog next month. What do you think Jo-jo will decide? Leave your opinion below and share the trailer on social media!