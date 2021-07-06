Love 101: Netflix Announces Teaser and Season 2 Release Date

Love 101: The 2nd season of the Turkish series Love 101 won its first official teaser this Tuesday (6). In addition, Netflix has confirmed the date the episodes will be available in the catalog: September 30th.

Watch the full teaser:

Love 101 is set in 1990s Turkey. In the plot, marginalized teenagers join forces to make a beloved teacher fall in love and have a reason to stay in town with them. In late 2020, fans of the production teamed up to run a campaign on social media to ensure the series continues.

The cast includes Kubilay Aka, Kaan Urgancioglu, Alina Boz, Pinar Deniz, Mert Yazicioglu, Selahattin Pasali and Ipek Filiz Yazici. Directed by Ahmet Katisksiz, while the screenplay is by Meriç Acemi and Destan Sedolli.