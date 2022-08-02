Louise from Encanto Becomes Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball Art Crossover

Recent digital art shows how Louise becomes a Super Saiyan in the Encanto and Dragon Ball crossover. Released in 2021, Encanto at the box office, limited by the pandemic, was not particularly successful. However, the animated fantasy film became a hit when it was subsequently released on Disney+. The family musical, set in the middle of the Colombian jungle, is dedicated to Mirabelle Madrigal, a member of a magical family living in an enchanted intelligent house. Every child from the Madrigal family gets their powers from home on their fifth birthday, with the exception of Mirabelle, whose ceremony went mysteriously awry.

Although Mirabelle remained powerless while growing up in the house, feeling like an outcast in her family, her relatives loved her no matter what. Her older sister Louise considers Mirabelle to be her equal, although Louise is incredibly tall and has super strength. Louise’s song “Surface Pressure” talks about her incredible strength, as well as the stress of the burden that power brings.

In the recently published Encanto digital art by @katzebruh, Louise was reinterpreted as a Saiyan and turns into a Super Saiyan. In two images, one of which shows a redesign of Louise’s character, and the other is framed as a comic, Louise is angry about the murder of Mirabelle by an invisible villain. This fuels Louise’s power, which she uses to transform into her Super Saiyan form. Take a look at the images below:

did I mix DBZ with Encanto? Yes, yes I did#encanto #luisamadrigal #encantofanart #DragonBall pic.twitter.com/ekMMJ87vbs

— Katze (@katzebruh) July 24, 2022

Using Dragon Ball for a crossover with Encanto’s Louise is a great choice, as her broad, muscular physique matches the Dragon Ball design created by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama for his original characters. Adding a story that fully explains the reason for Louise’s transformation is a good touch to the art, providing a deeper emotional foundation for her physical change. When asked if the comic is just the beginning of further crossover art, Katze explains that this is not all.

In Encanto Louise struggles with her super strength and the emotional pressure inherent in her duties, ready to explode from the inside. This is consistent with the concept of the Super Saiyan from Dragon Ball, as they reach their golden-haired form when their true power splashes to the surface, causing them to transform into a state that can support such raw energy. Katze manages to wonderfully combine Encanto and Dragon Ball, artfully imitating the design aesthetics of both characters in this impressive fan art.