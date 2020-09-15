Lottery for the Mexican presidential plane

The draw for the presidential plane will take place this Tuesday afternoon, in the middle of the celebration for the Independence of Mexico.

During his morning conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that Mexican citizens and businessmen who have bought “a little piece”.

“Many thanks to businessmen who helped by buying tickets, to worker leaders who helped, many thanks to the people who bought their tickets,” he told the press.

AMLO assured that, thanks to this, there will be around $ 190,046,000.00 dollars (4 billion pesos), which will be used for the purchase of medical equipment.

Reports from the national press assure that the raffle will take place without all the tickets having been sold despite the great expectations it has raised.

As Ernesto Prieto, director of the National Lottery, recognized this Monday, so far only 4,179,000 “cachitos” (tickets) have been sold, which represents 69.65% of the total, achieving income of 2,089.5 million pesos (more than 198 million dollars), published the EFE agency.

“They have tickets to be selling today and also tomorrow, and we are going to be serving all those wallets and all those vending machines that want to buy,” said Prieto at the morning press conference from the National Palace, so that about 30% of the tickets have not been sold yet.



