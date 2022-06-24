LOTR: The TV show “Rings of Power” will feature female orcs

According to executive producer Lindsey Weber, the Amazon series “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” will feature female orcs. Based on the appendices to The Lord of the Rings, written by J.R.R. Tolkien and developed for television by Star Trek Beyond writers J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, The Rings of Power takes place during the Second Age of Middle-Earth. This time of relative peace includes important events such as the creation of titular artifacts and the rise to power of the Dark Lord Sauron.

The “Ring of Power” includes the young actor Ned Stark from “Game of Thrones” Robert Aramayo as Elrond, a half-elf politician played by Hugo Weaving in Peter Jackson’s films, and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, an elven warrior previously played by Cate Blanchett. The rest of the “Rings of Power” ensemble consists of actors from all over the world, including Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards and Lenny Henry, who will play a variety of elves, dwarves, Men and Harfoots. Earlier this week, a first look at the Orcs of the Ring of Power was shown.

Related: Why do Orcs look so good in Rings of power

In a conversation with IGN about the presentation of the orc, executive producer Lindsey Weber talked about the main opening of The Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings prequel series will feature several female orcs. Read below what Weber shared:

There are a few female orcs that I really loved. But there is one particularly orc, very, very tall and strong, who has a particularly enjoyable battle with one of our elven characters, who I suspect will or hope to become a fan favorite.

Weber went on to tease one “orc in particular” who she thinks will become a fan favorite, although she didn’t specify whether they would be male or female. So much, the audience will have to wait and see. Large orc armies were often featured in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings films, including the epic Battle of Helm’s Pad. The action of the “Ring of Power” takes place thousands of years before, shortly after the War of Wrath almost completely destroyed the Orcs. During the Second Epoch, orcs are much less numerous and struggle for survival, hence their more emaciated appearance.

Although they had never appeared on the screen before and were not directly mentioned in Tolkien’s works, the existence of female orcs has long been assumed, given that they have the ability to repopulate. While Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power series may contradict Tolkien’s traditions in other ways, the presence of female orcs is definitely not an example. This is a sign that showrunners pay close attention to the source material, and are also ready to make the necessary adjustments for modern adaptation.