LOTR: The History of Mordor

In many fantasy stories there is a den of evil, a certain place where the characters go, where all the villains and dark magic live. It’s a good way to separate that evil from the good of the rest of the fantasy world, and it provides a kind of end goal that the characters should strive for. Not only do they usually have to go to this area to complete their mission, but getting there in the first place often requires them to develop their skill set and become stronger and more confident in their abilities, so it also allows for some character development.

Mordor in The Lord of the Rings is obviously one of the clearest examples of this and was probably the model for a large amount of fantasy that appeared later (as well as many other elements of the Lord of the Rings books). Mordor is the headquarters of Sauron, where most of the evil in Middle—earth comes from. But has this part of the earth always been so spoiled? What makes this particular part of Middle-earth so ideal for Sauron’s habitat and why does it stand out so much from the rest of the world’s landscapes?

The Creation of Mordor

There is a theory that the formation of Mordor was the result of the devastation that Morgoth brought to earth, and its landscape was formed as a result of huge volcanic eruptions, but there is not much evidence to support this. A more accurate picture of things is probably that this area of Middle-earth used to be covered with water and was once the Sea of Helkar, but in the First Epoch when the shape of the world was changed by the Valar, the water disappeared. However, the mountains were left behind as they were the result of underwater volcanic activity (so the volcanic part of the earlier theory still plays a role). There weren’t many inhabitants in this part of the world, with the exception of Shelob and her ancestors… that is, until Sauron appeared.

Sauron’s Headquarters

Sauron settled in Mordor 1,000 years after the end of the First Age, and it essentially remained in his power and as his base of operations until the Third Age, when he was finally defeated in the “Return of the King”. He chose Mordor as the best place to consolidate his power because of its natural geographical location – the mountain ranges surrounding the earth on three sides served as an ideal fortress against his enemies. In the northwest corner of the mountain ranges was the Udun Valley, which was the only place large enough for any opposing army to penetrate, so Sauron built the Black Gates of Mordor there.

Not only were the mountains an excellent defense against enemies, but the rugged terrain of Gorgoroth and Nurn made it difficult for any army that made its way through the mountains to advance. There were so few paths to Mordor, and they were all well-defended; to avoid Minas Morgul, one would have to pass Shelob’s lair and the Tower of Cirith Ungol, which is a task that only Frodo, Sam and Gollum have ever successfully completed.

Sauron rules Mordor

Sauron ruled in Mordor for two and a half thousand years, all the while using it as his fortress. His power was great after he forged the One Ring, and from Mordor he was able to launch his attack on the elves of Eregion, although Numenor repelled him. Later, he even tried to specifically attack Numenor, but they were too strong and were able to capture and imprison him in their island kingdom (which, unfortunately, led to its destruction). After that, Sauron returned to Mordor in the form of a spirit and continued his reign, although it was interrupted again when he failed to destroy Gondor. The last Alliance of Elves and Humans was formed to resist him, and in the end they managed to defeat him in their last battle at the Fatal Mountain.

For almost two thousand years, Mordor has been guarded by Gondor to prevent its capture by any other evil force, and the Towers of Teeth, Durtang and the Tower of Kirit Ungola were built to protect all the main entry points to this world. part of the earth. However, after the Great Plague in 1636, this protection began to weaken, and evil returned to Mordor again. The Nazguls re-entered TA 1980 and began to strengthen the forces of Mordor, conquering Minas Itil and reoccupying all the abandoned fortresses of Gondor. Sauron returned to Mordor after his false defeat at Dol Goldur, which happened during The Hobbit, and by that time Mordor had become strong again, too strong for any other army to capture it.

The War for the Ring

This is a part of the story that is much more famous. During the time of the Lord of the Rings, Sauron withdrew all his armies back to Mordor. After the battle on the Pelennor fields, the Army of the West (the name of the forces of good, consisting of people from Gondor and Rohan, led by Aragorn and Eomer) moved to the Black Gate, and Sauron sent his army to stop them. In the movies, this is an incredibly climactic moment “For Frodo”, when the main characters enter the final stage.