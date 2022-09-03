LOTR: Saruman made one big mistake that cost him everything

Call it luck or call it fate, each member of the partnership has had more than their fair share of close calls throughout their journey to deliver the ring to Mordor in The Lord of the Rings. Whether it was narrowly escaping capture by an evil gang of orcs, barely surviving a deadly clash with a group of wargs, or numerous battles in which they survived, each of the companions had some blunders that could change the outcome of the entire game. the quest and fate of Middle-earth as a whole. Fortunately for the heroes of the story, these “skin on teeth” moments usually work favorably and end up achieving what they are meant to be, even if they have chosen a long way. This is one of the main themes of Tolkien in all his books: good always wins.

However, for the villains of this story, these narrow escapes never end so favorably. Often it is the character’s own pride, selfishness, short-sightedness or greed that ultimately leads to his death, and at such moments usually kind and kind-hearted characters take over and barely escape the terrible fate to which the villain is subjected. the villain has prepared for them. There are many examples of this in the books; for example, Sauron’s self-confidence that no one would ever be able to resist the power of the One Ring meant that he could not imagine or prevent his own defeat. However, there is another villain who made a catastrophic mistake.

Perhaps one of the most common and painful examples of this arrogance is Saruman’s big mistake, a decision that cost him the entire war of the ring: capture and confession to Gandalf. There are so many reasons why it was fundamentally stupid of Saruman to lure and trap his old friend in the Orthanc Tower in Isengard. The most obvious of these reasons is that Ganadalf would never have suspected anything if Saruman had not confessed to digging in the Palantir and his desire to find and own the only ring to join the alliance with Sauron.

When Gandalf first arrives at the tower, he seeks advice from an old friend. Currently, he believes that Saruman is still on their side, and he doesn’t have the slightest hint of doubt. Saruman’s first mistake is to reveal his grand plan to the wizard and try to convince Gandalf to join him. He should have known that the morally just and kind—hearted Gandalf would never betray the peoples of Middle-earth to help Sauron, because their protection is the very mission for which the Istari were put in Middle-earth.

The second mistake Saruman makes is underestimating Gandalf after the truth has become known. Despite the fact that the grey wizard refuses to switch places and join evil, Saruman had to do something more concrete at this moment than lock Gandalf on top of the highest tower. Assuming that Gandalf will not be able to find a way down from the tower in time to save and warn Frodo about the terrible black riders approaching him, Saruman leaves him unguarded.

However, Gandalf has many old friends in the world and many alliances. Underestimating his abilities and his connections with others, Saruman does not realize that Gandalf will inevitably escape, and also does not realize that he will have a backup plan to protect Frodo and the Ring from such a vile interference (namely, from Aragorn). ). From the moment Gandalf escapes from the tower, carrying with him the knowledge that Sauron is a traitor who must be stopped, the white wizard’s plans are doomed, and he, in fact, deprives himself of any chance of success.

If Saurman had never tried to pre-empt events, but simply allowed them to take their course, there is a great chance that Gandalf could have led the brotherhood straight to Isengard, in the hope and belief that Saruman would help them. Even if it wasn’t Isengard, it could have been Rohan, where Saruman could still claim the One Ring thanks to his control over King Theoden and the slippery help of his servant Rohan Grima Snake Tongue. But instead, his pride prompted him to tell Gandalf about his terrible intentions and try to enlist the help of the gray wizard in achieving them. This is one big mistake, which is that he revealed his plans too early, and it cost him a ring that literally fell into his lap. In the end, it ended with him being banished from his home in Isengard, on the run, and then eventually killed in the Shire for disruptive interference.